Man, 52, Killed In Palisades Plunge

Palisades Interstate Parkway police were investigating the death of a New York City man who plunged down the cliffs near the George Washington Bridge.

John May, 52, of New York City was still alive when a passerby spotted him at the base of the cliff between the northbound lanes of the parkway and the Henry Hudson Drive in Fort Lee shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, PIP Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.

Fort Lee Ambulance Corps took May to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he later was pronounced dead, the lieutenant said.

Detectives were trying to determine what happened.

