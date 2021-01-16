Jersey-Side GWB Crash Kills Passenger

A passenger was killed in a crash Friday near the George Washington Bridge tolls, authorities said.

Both the driver and passenger were found unconscious, requiring extrication and CPR, after the eastbound vehicle landed on top of the median on the New Jersey side of the bridge’s lower level shortly before 3 p.m., they said.

The passenger died and the driver was being treated at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Washington Heights, Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Valens said Saturday.

Port Authority police, Tunnel and Bridge agents, the NYPD and the FDNY were among the responders, she said.

"Traffic was infused into one lane and there was a traffic diversion plan in place on the NJ side," Valens said. "Traffic resumed normal operations around 5:50 p.m."

An investigation was continuing, she said.

