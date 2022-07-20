HEROES: Dog Thrown Into River Rescued By Civilian, FDNY

It's almost impossible to imagine: Someone throws a dog off a bridge.

Better to focus on the civilian who braved the waters of the Harlem River to keep the dog from drowning, as well as the New York City firefighters who quickly got to both of them.

"The best and worst of humans in one story," wrote city resident Keren McEneaney.

Lt. Salvatore Sodano led the unit, which brought the dog aboard and took him to shore for the necessary care.

"Without the quick response from both the civilian and FDNY members, the outcome for this animal could have been very different," the department wrote.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.