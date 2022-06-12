GWB Driver Leaves Car, Note Before Fatal Leap

A motorist stopped on the lower level of the New Jersey-bound George Washington Bridge, got out and jumped into the Hudson River on Sunday, authorities said.

Police spotted the victim south of the bridge around 4:20 p.m., a little over a half-hour after responding and finding a note.

All lanes of the westbound lower level were closed.

Members of the Port Authority Police Emergency Services Unit and the NYPD Aviation and Harbor units were among the responders.

The Harbor Unit retrieved the body and brought it to Ross Dock in Fort Lee for the official death pronouncement.

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. CALL: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741. You are not alone.

******

