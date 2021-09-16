Fort Lee Man Charged With Trafficking Child Pornography

A Fort Lee man was arrested Thursday and charged with trafficking child porn, authorities said.

Andrew Freedman, 52, was ordered held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of possessing and distributing the illegal images.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said detectives from his Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Freedman after executing a search warrant at his condominium in the Charlton high-rise on 15th Street.

Freedman, who is divorced and unemployed, “used the Internet to view, download, possess and distribute multiple digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

Musella thanked Fort Lee police for their assistance, as well as the Lyndhurst Police Department, Bergen County Sheriff’s Office and Rochelle Park Police Department, who all participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.