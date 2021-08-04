Contact Us
Driver Douses Bus Fire In Tenafly

NJ Transit bus
NJ Transit bus Photo Credit: New Jersey Transit

A driver got passengers off safely and used an extinguisher to douse a fire in the back of an NJ Transit bus Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The fire broke out near the exhaust pipe on Engle Street near Elm Street in Tenafly shortly before 7 a.m., Capt. Timothy E. O'Reilly said.

The four passengers were transferred to another NJ Transit bus on the same route, O'Reilly said.

NJT towed the first bus, the captain said.

No injuries were reported.

