Car Thief Crashes Porsche On Busy Fort Lee Street, Caught Hiding In Port Authority PD Vehicle

A car thief chased by the victim crashed the man’s Porsche and was eventually captured while trying to hide in the bed of a Port Authority vehicle in Fort Lee, authorities said.

The victim told police he saw Tony Smith get into his SUV while it was parked in the Whiteman Mall on Lemoine Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Police Capt. Andrea Cappola said.

The victim said he chased after the Porsche, caught up on Schlosser Street and began banging on the window, Cappola said.

Smith drove onto the sidewalk in an attempt to flee but crashed into the building, a parked vehicle and a meter, then got out and ran, she said.

Port Authority police helped nab Smith, who was found hiding in one of their vehicles at Bridge Plaza South and Lemoine Avenue, the captain said.

Smith was treated at a local hospital and released to Fort Lee police, who charged him with burglary, theft, hindering, criminal mischief, obstruction and receiving stolen property.

They also issued several traffic summonses, Cappola said.

Smith was being taken to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

