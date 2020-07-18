Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park
Return to your home site

Menu

Fort Lee Daily Voice serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park

Nearby Towns

News

Blood Type Doesn't Increase Or Reduce Risk Of Contracting COVID, Studies Find

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
"No one should think they’re protected."
"No one should think they’re protected." Photo Credit: Pixabay

Amid the misinformation spread during the pandemic has been a belief that people with certain blood types are at higher or lower risk than others of contracting the coronavirus.

Two recent studies from reputable sources, however, found that Type A blood doesn't increase the odds that you'll be infected.

Earlier during the pandemic, researchers said preliminary evidence suggested that blood type was a key factor for possibly contracting COVID or getting dangerously ill.

A study published more than a month ago in the New England Journal of Medicine claimed a 45% higher risk of COVID infection in people with Type A blood.

Recent studies done at Massachusetts General Hospital and Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York have trashed that theory.

Although the researchers said evidence suggested people with Type O blood may have less of a risk of infection, the difference was so minimal as to be inconsequential, they said.

Blood type also didn't affect whether people have a greater or lesser chance of being placed on a ventilator or dying, the studies found.

Anahita Dua, a Massachusetts General vascular surgeon who was that study's senior author, told The New York Times she "wouldn’t even bring it up” as a risk factor.

"No one should think they’re protected,” added Nicholas Tatonetti, a data scientist who co-authored the Columbia Presbyterian study.

CLICK HERE FOR:

The Columbia Presbyterian Study

The Massachusetts General Hospital Study

On one thing all agree: Results of the research can't help protect anyone from the risk of contracting COVID-19. What you can do is wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands no matter what blood type you have.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fort Lee Daily Voice!

Serves Fort Lee, Leonia & Palisades Park

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.