Bergen Drug Detectives Nab Albany Driver Near GWB After Stolen Car Chase

A driver from Albany tried to outrun detectives in a stolen car but was seized near the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee, authorities said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said his Narcotic Task Force detectives got wind on Tuesday, March 7 that a BMW 550 that had just been stolen during a burglary in Maplewood was headed their way.

They tried stopping the driver, John Leroy Johnson, 38, in Englewood, the prosecutor said, but he kept going, apparently bound for the bridge.

He “eventually pulled over and surrendered in Fort Lee,” Musella said.

Johnson remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of receiving stolen property and eluding.

Meanwhile, the detectives were conferring with their colleagues in Essex County who are investigating Tuesday’s break-in.

