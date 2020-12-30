ALL CLEAR: Suspicious Devices Found In Fort Lee Were Discarded Household Items

UPDATE: What at first were considered suspicious devices found in Fort Lee on Wednesday turned out to be a pressure cooker and other discarded household items, authorities said.

Police were called around 11:40 a.m. after a cooker was found atop a newspaper box near a bus stop on Anderson Avenue near Forest Road, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

"Other suspicious devices were located in the area of Anderson Avenue / 16th Street and in the area of 1365 16th Street" in the same vicinity, Mirkovic said.

The busy area is near the local community center, borough offices and several stores and shops, as well as a pair of high-rises.

Authorities evacuated nearby apartments, businesses and houses, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bomb Squad and Prosecutor's Office responded and the FBI was notified.

Meanwhile, local firefighters and law enforcement from other agencies remained on standby.

"It was determined the devices were discarded household items," Mirkovic said around 3 p.m. "The area has been deemed safe."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.