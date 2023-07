Michael Agudelo, 33, was headed south on the turnpike's eastern spur near the Vince Lombardi Service Area when his Yamaha rear-ended a Buick sedan shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry said.

Augdelo was ejected and sustained fatal injuries, the sergeant said on Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation, Curry said.

