Mom Charged With Aggravated Manslaughter For Drug OD Death Of Daughter, 12, In Fort Lee

Frances Caso was initially jailed on various child endangerment and drug possession charges after onetime child model Trinity Caso Perez overdosed on May 25.

Further investigation led to the more serious charge, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said on Friday, May 31.

Fort Lee police responding to a 3:34 p.m. call last Saturday found the lifeless child at Caso's Maple Street home.

The youngster was pronounced dead soon after at Hackensack University Medical Center, Musella said.

“During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Frances Caso and three other juveniles were also present in the residence around the time of the suspected overdose,” the prosecutor said.

Prosecutor’s detectives armed with a search warrant found various illegal drugs and “paraphernalia used to ingest controlled dangerous substances,” he said, without elaborating.

Musella also didn't explain the circumstances under which Trinity ingested the unidentified drug or drugs.

Aggravated manslaughter can be charged in New Jersey when authorities believe the defendant recklessly caused another person's death while showing extreme disregard or indifference to human life.

Caso has remained held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility in Kearny.

