Luxury Fort Lee Home Features Movie Theatre, Heated Pool (Look Inside)

You might just be able to live a life in luxury in Fort Lee.

A $3.5 million home, at 2 Euclid Road, has been listed for sale by Coldwell Banker.

The 6-bedroom, 7.5 bathroom has everything you want to impress your friends: a grand double bridal staircase, magnificent windows, a chef's modern eat-in kitchen, a heated concrete pool and a seven seat custom movie theatre, according to the listing.

The home also features walk-in closets, a gas fireplace, a jacuzzi tub and promises views of the Hudson River and New York City skyline, according to the listing.

Tennis anyone? There is a court located on an adjacent lot that can be purchased with the home.

Despite all this luxury (did we mention the movie theatre?), the home has had trouble finding a buyer. It was last sold in 2010 for $3 million and was listed for sale in June 2020 for $5.9 million. It was relisted again almost a year later for $5.7 million and has been dropping in price ever since, according to Zillow.

The property taxes on the home cost about $68,903. To view the listing, click here.

