Hudson Ex-Con Delivering Flowers Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting Woman On Bergen Street

Randy Gallman of Jersey City was on the clock when he harassed the woman the afternoon of Dec. 29, 2020, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He caught up to her a short time later, dragged her into an alleyway and tried to sexually assault her, the prosecutor said on Friday, Dec. 16.

The victim said she screamed and Gallman ran off as she dialed 911.

Local police notified detectives with Musella’s Special Victims Unit, who took Gallman into custody in Jersey City hours later.

The woman wasn’t seriously injured, responders said.

Gallman took his chances at a trial – and lost – rather than cut a plea deal.

SVU Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Gary Donatello of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit secured convictions against him for attempted kidnapping, attempted sexual assault, criminal sexual contact, simple assault, and harassment following a two-week trial, Musella said.

The prosecutor also cited assistance Fort Lee, Leonia and Jersey City police, as well as the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

He didn’t say why he waited eight days to announce the Feb. 8 verdicts.

Superior Court James X. Sattely scheduled sentencing for May 3.

