Fleeing Suspected Car Thief 19, Plunges To Death At George Washington Bridge

The 19-year-old driver fled from a traffic stop by officers from the NYPD's 52nd Precinct in the Bronx shortly before 1:30 a.m. June 9, they said.

The vehicle apparently gave out, at which point the driver bailed and bolted.

He was running along the Henry Hudson Parkway toward the southbound upper level of the GWB when he apparently fell through a gap in the elevated parkway and landed on Riverside Drive, the NYPD said.

EMS rushed the unidentified man to NYC Health Harlem Hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fort Lee and receive free news updates.