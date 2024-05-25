Fair 69°

Double Holiday Tragedies: Young Girls Die Hours Apart In Bergen

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘: An unresponsive 12-year-old girl from Fort Lee died at the hospital Saturday afternoon, hours after a 14-year-old girl from Ramsey.

Little was known about the deaths of two girls in Bergen County -- one 12, the other 14.

 Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file)
Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed the death of the Fort Lee youngster, whom he said was found unresponsive by first responders at a Maple Street residence shortly after 3:30 p.m. May 25.

She was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center a short time later.

Musella said detectives from his Major Crimes Unit and the Fort Lee Police Department are investigating the circumstances of her death, which he didn't characterize.

The prosecutor also didn't address the sudden death of the girl in Ramsey, who responders said was to about to 15 next week. Musella's detectives didn't go to that location, responders at the scene said.

Nothing more was known about either death late Saturday.

