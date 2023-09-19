Fair 68°

Community Supports Family After Child, 7, Dies In Fort Lee High-Rise Plunge

The residents of the Fort Lee building where a 7-year-old boy died after falling out of a 21st window on Wednesday, Sept. 13 are coming together to support the grieving family.

A fundraiser has been created after a boy fell out of a window to his death at Hampshire House. Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Sam Barron

A fundraiser has been by Hampshire House tenants created to assist the Manzalaoui/Salazar family. As of Tuesday, Sept. 19, more than $35,000 has been raised. 

The 7-year-old's death was ruled a "tragic accident," Bergen County District Attorney Mark Musella said following an investigation. The boy was in second grade at Christ the Teacher School.

"I am so sorry to hear about your son," wrote one donor. "We are sending thoughts and prayers to you and your family."

To view the fundraiser, click here.

