These Kids Mean Business: Fair Lawn School Hosts Pop-Up Marketplace For Mini-Entrepreneurs

It’ll look like a flea market – only all the vendors are youngsters flying on their own with no “helicopters” interfering.

We’re not talking lemonade stands, either.

The students have put in six weeks of afterschool brainstorming and elbow grease to hopefully make their pop-up stands profitable. The pressure is on.

TREP$ -- short for entrepreneurs – teaches self-motivated kids the basics of owning and operating a small business.

It was created in 2006 by two teachers from West Milford, Pamela deWaal and Hayley Romano, after their 10-year-old sons forged a partnership that made a killing selling hand-stamped wrapping paper to adults.

Since then, tens of thousands of students at hundreds of schools throughout the state have benefitted. The young sharks learn how to comparison shop, leverage social media and even find influencers to draw customers, among other skills.

With the holidays upon us, you can’t beat the timing: The TREP$ Marketplace at Memorial Middle School runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19.

CA$H ONLY

The ribbon cutting is at 5:45 p.m.

Don’t be late.

