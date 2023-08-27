Sedan Slams Into Fair Lawn Garden Apartment, Driver Flees On Foot, Found Three Towns Away

A driver whose sedan slammed into a garden apartment complex in Fair Lawn late Saturday fled the scene on foot and was later seized in Waldwick, responders said.

The Toyota Camry was headed south on Route 208 when the driver apparently tried to avoid another vehicle that had crashed around 11 p.m. Aug. 26, witnesses said.

The Toyota careened off the highway, uprooted a sign and struck a building on Virginia Drive at the Blue Ridge Manor Condos.

The driver then took off on foot, witnesses said.

Police temporarily evacuated the building until the sedan could be removed and what appeared to be significant damage to the residences could be assessed.

A technician from PSE&G's Gas Division was on scene inspecting natural gas lines in the basement.

No injuries to residents were reported.

Fair Lawn firefighters and Heavy Rescue members also responded, along with a standby ambulance from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit responded to assist in the search for the driver.

More details on the arrest were expected early Sunday.

Paramus police assisted with traffic and crowd control.

It was around 1 a.m. when Belfi's Towing removed the vehicle, which the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was going to examine for evidence.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

