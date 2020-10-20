COVID-19: 2 More Bergen County Schools Report Positive Cases

Another two Bergen County schools have reported positive COVID-19 cases.

Cases were reported at the Memorial School in Montvale and the Thomas Edison School in Fair Lawn.

It was not clear if the case at the Memorial Elementary School was a student or staff member. The individual did not have any close contacts.

In Fair Lawn, both cases were reported at the Edison School, which houses the district's Board of Education office and Pre-K classes for student services, Superintendent Nick Norcia said in a letter.

One staff member and one employee in the BOE office tested positive, Norcia said. It was not clear if the cases were linked. One was announce Oct. 16, the other Oct. 18.

All K-12 students in Fair Lawn began a hybrid schedule on Monday, Oct. 19. The Board offices and Pre-K remained open, a district spokeswoman said.

"The situation is isolated and there has been no close contact with any students," Norcia said in Sunday's letter.

"Cleaning and disinfecting of all exposed areas in the school will begin immediately. The school is also taking precautions to prevent the introduction and spread of viruses and other germs and is cleaning frequently touched surfaces daily. The status of this situation is fluid, and we are monitoring it closely."

Several other Bergen County schools announced COVID-19 cases this week including Pascack Hills High School, Pascack Valley Regional High School, Glen Rock High School and Ramapo High School.

The Westwood Regional School District closed all schools out of an "abundance of caution."

