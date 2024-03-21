Scam ALERT: Glen Rock Homeowner Loses $27,400 As Home Repair Con Men Prep For Spring

Two visiting scammers who claimed to be from Nassau County, on Long Island, offered to repair a partially damaged section of one victim’s roof for $3,400, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

No sooner had they begun their work than they suddenly “discovered” that the damage was “more extensive than originally thought,” the chief said.

They asked for an additional $24,000 and the resident subsequently wired them the money, he said.

The scammers had left -- leaving two bags of cement behind -- when the resident tried contacting them, Ackermann said.

The number had been disconnected.

The resident found another number listed on the invoice, which turned out to be a forgery, the chief said.

Borough detectives are investigating.

“As the warmer weather approaches each year, there are spikes in roofing and driveway repair scams,” Ackermann said.

“Dishonest contractors often target vulnerable homeowners in need of immediate repairs or replacements, promising attractive deals that, unfortunately, turn into nightmares,” the chief said. “Falling for these scams can lead to substandard work, the need for additional costly repairs, and even outright fraud."

Here's how the Better Business Bureau says you can prevent becoming a victim:

Be wary of unsolicited offers. Most of these scams begin when a random contractor offering services – and an estimate – that were never requested;

A simple Internet search often reveals scammers who either do shoddy jobs or just take the money and run. Start your research with BBB.org. If the contractor has multiple negative reviews and complaints, needless to say, don’t hire them.;

Ask for an estimate in writing before even discussing payment. Don’t let a contractor start working until you have a signed, written contract with (a) start and complete dates, (b) a detailed description of the work, material costs, payment arrangements, and (c) warranty information;

Never pay full price before any work has started. Stagger payments so you can see what’s being done at various stages;

DON’T pay cash or use an electronic wallet app. Paying with a credit card offers peace of mind since credit card companies can help you if you’ve been ripped off. Otherwise, there’s no way to stop the payment or get even some money back if anything goes sideways.

pay cash or use an electronic wallet app. Paying with a credit card offers peace of mind since credit card companies can help you if you’ve been ripped off. Otherwise, there’s no way to stop the payment or get even some money back if anything goes sideways. If you use a check, write it to a company, not an individual.

Don't hesitate to contact the Bergen/Passaic County Division of Consumer Affairs if you've been scammed or just have questions.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.