Recognize HIM? Glen Rock PD Seeks Help ID'ing Person Of Interest

The man in the photos is considered a person of interest in connection with a theft and fraud, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

“He was seen talking to an individual in a white sedan, possibly an older (around 2005) Acura TL in the Bunker Hill section of Paterson,” the chief said.

𝗔𝗡𝗬𝗢𝗡𝗘 who sees or can help identify the person in the photos is asked to immediately call Glen Rock Detective Sgt. James Calaski at (𝟮𝟬𝟭) 𝟲𝟳𝟬-𝟯𝟵𝟰𝟴 or email: 𝗷𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗶@𝗴𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲.𝗰𝗼𝗺.

