Recognize HIM? Glen Rock PD Seeks Help ID'ing Person Of Interest

Glen Rock police turned to the public for help identifying a key figure in an investigation.

𝗔𝗡𝗬𝗢𝗡𝗘 who sees or can help identify the person in the photos is asked to contact Glen Rock Detective Sgt. James Calaski at (𝟮𝟬𝟭) 𝟲𝟳𝟬-𝟯𝟵𝟰𝟴 or 𝗷𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗸𝗶@𝗴𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗸𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲.𝗰𝗼𝗺.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Photo Credit: GLEN ROCK PD
Jerry DeMarco
The man in the photos is considered a person of interest in connection with a theft and fraud, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

“He was seen talking to an individual in a white sedan, possibly an older (around 2005) Acura TL in the Bunker Hill section of Paterson,” the chief said.

