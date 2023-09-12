Partly Cloudy 82°

Rash Of Bike Thefts Reported At Both Glen Rock Train Stations

Five bicycles have been stolen from Glen Rock train stations over the past month, two of which are worth a combined $1,800, authorities said.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has information that could help ID those responsible for the bicycle thefts, is asked to contact Glen Rock police detectives at (201) 670-3941. Photo Credit: Howard Fein / Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
“All appear to be taking place during off hours when there is little activity at the station,” Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Four of the bicycles had been locked in the rack at the NJ TRANSIT Bergen Line station near borough hall, their owners told police.

One is a Trek FX3 bicycle valued at $1,000 that was racked around 6:30 a.m. and was gone when the owner returned shortly before 6 p.m., the chief said.

A Haro Trail bicycle valued at $799.99 was taken from the rack at the NJT Main Line train station, on Rock Road at Main Street, two blocks from the Bergen Line station, Ackermann added.

The owner reported leaving it at 9:40 a.m. and finding it gone at 2:30 p.m., he said.

ANYONE who might have seen something, or has information that could help identify those responsible, is asked to contact Glen Rock police detectives at (201) 670-3941.

