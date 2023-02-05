SUV Plows Through Fair Lawn Sushi Spot

An SUV plowed directly through a Fair Lawn sushi spot Sunday evening, Feb. 5, leaving two people with minor injuries.

Police believe the driver thought he was in reverse when he hit the gas, sending his vehicle through the Green Dragon on Fair Lawn Avenue around 5:30 p.m., Fair Lawn Police Acting Lt. Nick Snyder said.

Two people inside of the business were hospitalized with minor injuries, Snyder said.

No charges had been filed as of 7:40 p.m. Green Dragon will be closed for repairs, according to the lieutenant.

