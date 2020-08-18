Glen Rock PD Nabs Paterson Hit-Run Driver Who Injured Hillsdale Motorist

Glen Rock police tracked down an unlicensed hit-and-run driver from Paterson who they said injured a 20-year-old Hillsdale motorist.

The victim was stopped in traffic on Grove Street near Prospect Street last week when a vehicle driven by Samone T. Wade, 30, rear-ended him, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Wade took off before responding officers arrived, but by then the victim had collected information about her vehicle, Ackermann said.

The victim was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said.

Wade, meanwhile, was issued summonses for leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license.

