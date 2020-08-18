Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice
Glen Rock PD Nabs Paterson Hit-Run Driver Who Injured Hillsdale Motorist

Jerry DeMarco
Glen Rock PD
Glen Rock PD Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Glen Rock police tracked down an unlicensed hit-and-run driver from Paterson who they said injured a 20-year-old Hillsdale motorist.

The victim was stopped in traffic on Grove Street near Prospect Street last week when a vehicle driven by Samone T. Wade, 30, rear-ended him, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Wade took off before responding officers arrived, but by then the victim had collected information about her vehicle, Ackermann said.

The victim was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, he said.

Wade, meanwhile, was issued summonses for leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license. 

ALSO SEE: A three-county chase up one side of Route 80 and down the other ended before dawn Tuesday when a fleeing drunk driver hit a New Jersey State Police trooper's cruiser with his car and was captured, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/garfield/police-fire/njsp-fleeing-dwi-driver-crashes-into-state-police-cruiser-during-chase-up-down-route-80/792685/

