Former Part-Timer Charged With Stealing DPW Vehicles In Glen Rock Crime Spree

A Glen Rock man who’d once done part-time work for the borough DPW stole two department vehicles and committed a home burglary, said authorities who captured him in Paterson.

Colin H. McCann, 38, was nabbed by Glen Rock Detective Sgt. James Calaski and Officer Nicholas Onove with a vehicle reported stolen out of Midland Park, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said Friday.

The investigation began over a week ago, when DPW workers reported the overnight theft of one of their trucks from the borough yard, Ackermann said.

The vehicle was recovered with thousands of dollars worth of tools missing, the chief said.

Several days later, DPW staffers “realized that a seldom-used older vehicle had also been stolen from the borough yard sometime prior,” he said.

Detectives in the days immediately afterward also were investigating a residential burglary on the 300 block of Doremus Avenue, thefts from unlocked vehicles, and the theft of bicycles -- all from residential areas near the borough yard, Ackermann said.

Utilizing video surveillance footage, tracking the usage of a credit card stolen during the burglary and other investigative leads, the chief said, Calaski and Detective Lucas Doney identified the same suspect: McCann.

They learned he was staying in Paterson, where police found him on Fair Street.

Police charged McCann with burglary and fraudulent credit card use and brought him to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus.

Ackermann thanked Midland Park and Paterson police for their assistance.

