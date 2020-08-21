Customer Denied Bathroom Cause Of COVID Does His Business In Glen Rock Liquor Store Aisle

Glen Rock police were trying to identify a liquor store customer who dropped his pants and did his business in an aisle after he was told the bathroom was closed because of coronavirus restrictions.

Detectives were reviewing surveillance video from the Bottle King on Prospect Street after the visitor “proceeded to defecate on the floor of a store aisle and left the building” when he was denied bathroom access, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

“The store manager was advised of the procedure to sign a complaint under a Glen Rock borough ordinance that prohibits individuals from defecating or urinating in public view,” the chief said.

