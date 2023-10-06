Fog/Mist 72°

Pickup Driver Charged With Death By Auto In Head-On Crash That Killed Motorcyclist In Fair Lawn

A motorcyclist died after being struck Thursday night in Fair Lawn by a pickup truck driven by a man who was arrested a short time later, Daily Voice has learned.

William Clark (inset) was charged with vehicular homicide (death by auto) in the Oct. 6 crash on Wagaraw Road at Maple Avenue in Fair Lawn.
Jerry DeMarco
The pickup driver, William Clark, 38, was charged with vehicular homicide -- also known as death by auto -- in connection with the Oct. 5 crash.

Clark had apparently just left Duffy's Tavern on River Street in Paterson when his truck crossed over the double-yellow line on Wagaraw Road at Maple Avenue in Fair Lawn around 8:30 p.m., law enforcement sources said.

The truck hit the motorcycle and slammed head-on into a utility pole.

The victim, a Hawthorne resident believed to be in his early 30s, was rushed to the trauma unit at St. Joseph's University Hospital. He died a short time later during surgery, responders said.

Wagaraw Road between Lincoln and Maple avenues remained closed until nearly 5:30 a.m. Friday.

A PSE&G crew responded to assess the pole's viability and to correct any problems.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit took the lead in probing the incident. The prosecutor was expected to issue a release regarding the crash and arrest sometime Friday afternoon.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

