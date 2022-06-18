Young Man Seriously Injured In Glen Rock Crash

A young man was seriously injured in a crash in Glen Rock.

A Toyota Celica with temporary license plates rammed a Toyota RAV 4 at the corner of Maple Avenue and Rodney Street late Saturday afternoon.

The Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

All Points Towing removed the vehicles.

A Glen Rock police motorcycle unit was the first responder.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

