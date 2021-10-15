Contact Us
Woman Struck By Train In Glen Rock

Jerry DeMarco
NJ Transit
NJ Transit Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE file photo

A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a commuter train in Glen Rock late Thursday.

The woman was conscious and alert after being struck by the Bergen County Line No. 1281 train near the Borough Hall station shortly after 11 p.m., NJ Transit Chief Communications Officer Nancy Snyder said.

She was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, responders said. Why she was on the tracks wasn't immediately clear.

The train left Hoboken at 10:17 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Waldwick at 11:08 p.m., Snyder said. None of the 45 customers and crew members aboard were injured, she said.

NJ Transit police were investigating.

