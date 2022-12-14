With A Capital T: Armed Ex-Con Threatened Fair Lawn Bar Patron Over Game Of Pool, Police Charge

An ex-con who pulled a gun and threatened a fellow patron over a game of pool at a Fair Lawn bar this past summer was identified, charged and jailed this week, authorities said.

The 52-year-old victim from Fair Lawn told police that Anthony Muniz, 50, of Paterson asked to speak with him outside Stosh’s Craft Beer Bar on Maple Avenue shortly after midnight Aug. 16, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Muniz had been at the bar about two hours earlier and “apparently was angered that the victim had reserved the billiards table when he wanted to play,” the sergeant said.

Muniz “grabbed the victim by the back of the neck and pointed a handgun at [him],” Metzler said.

The victim, who wasn’t injured, “pushed the gun away” and Muniz fled on foot, he said.

Detective Lt. Eric Leitman reviewed witness statements and area surveillance video before identifying Muniz, Metzler said.

Muniz was at the Morris County Courthouse in Morristown on another matter when sheriff’s officers there took him into custody on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the sergeant said.

He was brought to Fair Lawn police headquarters and charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and weapons offenses, including being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Muniz was then sent to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

