Train Kept Rollin' (UPDATE): Driver Of Car Struck At Glen Rock RR Crossing Gets Summons

A Glen Rock driver whose car was clipped by a commuter train will have to explain what happened to a judge, authorities said.

The 59-year-old driver wasn't injured after the last car of the Hoboken-bound Bergen Line NJ Transit train struck the front of his eastbound 2015 Honda Civic, ripping off its bumper, at the Rock Road crossing shortly after 7 a.m. Nov. 24.

The train kept rolling.

"The engineer was not immediately aware of the collision, as the head end of the train had already cleared the crossing," Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Police gave the driver a summons for "disregard of a railroad signal and gates."

"State law requires motorist to stop between 15 and 50 feet of a railroad crossing when a signal warns of an approaching train," the chief said.

A tow truck removed the seriously damaged vehicle.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

