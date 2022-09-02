Contact Us
Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock
Return to your home site

Menu

Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Business Class Passenger Accused Of Raping Woman On Flight From Newark To London
News

Tractor-Trailer Topples Light Pole Outside Glen Rock Supermarket

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Super Fresh, 937 Lincoln Avenue, Glen Rock
Super Fresh, 937 Lincoln Avenue, Glen Rock Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

No one was injured when a tractor-trailer took down a light pole and got stuck on a concrete stanchion in the parking lot of a Glen Rock supermarket.

Glen Rock firefighters and members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad tended to a substantial oil spill from the mishap at the Super Fresh on Lincoln Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The driver of the rig from Allentown, PA waited for his company to send a heavy-duty wrecker to remove it.

Glen Rock police also responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.