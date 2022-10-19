SUV Collides With Sedan, Slams Into Restaurant At Bergen-Passaic Border

Three people were hospitalized after a collision shortly before daybreak sent an SUV crashing into the window of a restaurant at the Bergen-Passaic border.

The collision occurred at the corner of Lincoln and Loretto avenues, with the Honda CR-V plowing into the corner restaurant on the Hawthorne side of the street across from Fair Lawn shortly before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The other vehicle, a sedan, was so badly damaged that a huge chunk of its nose fell off.

Hawthorne and Fair Lawn police responded -- and each took reports -- along with local firefighters and members of both towns' ambulance corps.

Both vehicles were towed.

A Hawthorne inspector was summoned to examine the building's structural integrity.

Some may recall a fleeing driver crashing into the side of the same building in February 2020, when it was the Bella Fig Italian restaurant. That driver was charged with DWI and aggravated assault while receiving 20 or so summonses.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

