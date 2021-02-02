Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Pickup Truck, SUV Crash Head-On In Fair Lawn

Jerry DeMarco
Saddle River Road & Terhune Place
Saddle River Road & Terhune Place Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A pickup truck and an SUV collided head-on Tuesday afternoon in Fair Lawn.

The 59-year-old Honda CR-V driver from Glen Rock apparently crossed the double-yellow line passing another vehicle on Saddle River Road when it collided with a Chevy Silverado at Terhune Place shortly after 4:30 p.m., Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

She sustained a head and chest injury, Metzler said.

A passenger in the pickup was hospitalized with an injury that wasn't considered serious.

He was one of five men who'd been out plowing snow.

Two of the seven total occupants in both vehicles were hospitalized following the Fair Lawn crash.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Both were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.Fair Lawn police and two Fair Lawn Ambulance Corps rigs responded, along with Belfi's Towing.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

