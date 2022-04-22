Pickup Rams Utility Pole In Fair Lawn

A pickup truck collided with a sedan before slamming head-on into a utility pole in Fair Lawn.

Everyone was OK following the crash at Morlot Avenue and Dorothy Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21.

Arrow Towing removed both the Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Altima. PSE&G was called to repair the pole.

Fair Lawn police and Volunteer Ambulance Corps members responded.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

