Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Glen Rock

SEE ANYTHING? A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Monday morning in Glen Rock, authorities confirmed.

The victim was struck crossing Lincoln Avenue between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue just off southbound Route 208 shortly after 6:30 a.m., Assistant Bergen County Prosecutor Elizabeth Rebein said.

She was pronounced dead a short time later at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

Meanwhile, the vehicle -- believed to be a Honda CRV -- continued north into Ridgewood with heavy front-end damage, responders said.

The SUV had knocked the woman into Lincoln Avenue's southbound lanes, leaving clothing strewn across the roadway, witnesses said.

Her name was being temporarily withheld pending the notification of next of kin, Rebein said.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit is investigating with Glen Rock police, she said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash, or has information that could help investigators, is asked to contact Glen Rock police at (201) 652-3800 or the prosecutor's office at (201) 226-5532.

Area residents are also asked to check their home surveillance video.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

