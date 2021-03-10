Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Shot In Neck At Fair Lawn Home

Jerry DeMarco
At the Jasper Road incident in Fair Lawn. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A visitor to a Fair Lawn home was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon with an accidental gunshot wound, authorities said.

The 72-year-old Jasper Road homeowner was showing his 40-year-old nephew from Staten Island his 9mm Beretta handgun when it went off shortly before 5:30 p.m., police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the conscious and alert victim to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson.

An investigation was continuing.

