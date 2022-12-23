GOTCHA! Offender Wanted For Throwing 70-Year-Old CVS Employee To Floor Nabbed By Fair Lawn PD

Fair Lawn police captured a 22-year-old repeat offender wanted for throwing down a 70-year-old CVS worker who tried to stop him from shoplifting, authorities said.

Brandon Flores fled the CVS on Broadway and avoided capture for nearly a month following the Nov. 7 shoplifting-turned-robbery.

Then, on Dec. 1, he snatched more than $70 worth of merchandise from a Walgreens on River Road, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

Responding Officers Luis Vasquez, Peter Federico and Anthony Burgos quickly nabbed Flores on Route 20 in Paterson, the sergeant said.

Flores was charged with strong-arm robbery and shoplifting, then sent to the Passaic County Jail after warrants turned up out of Passaic County and Paterson.

A judge in Paterson later released Flores, with conditions, pending further court action, records show.

The victim in the CVS incident fortunately wasn’t seriously injured, responders said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.