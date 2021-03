Flames blew through the roof of a Fair Lawn home late Tuesday morning.

No injuries were immediately reported in the moments after the two-alarm fire broke out in the single-story Pomona Avenue residence shortly before 11:30 p.m.

The blaze caused widespread damage to the house and to a vehicle parked in back.

It was declared under control in well under an hour after it broke out.

The fire caused severe damage. Special to DAILY VOICE

