Child Admits Drawing Swastika On Glen Rock Middle School Desk, Police Chief Says

UPDATE: A Glen Rock middle school student admitted drawing a swastika on a classroom desk, authorities said.

The drawing is apparently an isolated incident, Police Chief Dean Ackermann announced on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 17.

The symbol drawn on a desk in a room shared by students from 6th to 8th grade was brought to school officials’ attention by two middle school youngsters on Wednesday, Ackermann said.

“Late in the day on Friday it was learned that school officials had identified [a] student who had taken responsibility for the incident, which appears to be isolated,” the chief said.

“The Detective Bureau is reviewing the school’s findings in consultation with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Bias Crimes Unit.”

State protocol also requires that it also be reviewed by New Jersey State Police, the state Office of Homeland Security & Preparedness and/or the state Attorney General’s Office, the chief said.

“These layers of review ensure that bias incidents are investigated thoroughly and properly,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer issued a statement following the discovery:

“As our nation continues to experience a spike in antisemitic attacks and hate, I am disgusted and deeply concerned, once again, to receive updates of a swastika being found at the Glen Rock Middle School. This symbol of hate cannot and will not be tolerated in North Jersey — especially within our schools, which should be teaching that our diversity is one of our greatest strengths.”

Ackermann concurred, noting that Glen Rock is a “welcoming” community that “embraces diversity.”

“As this incident involves a minor, New Jersey’s strict juvenile confidentiality laws do not permit the release of further information,” the chief added.

