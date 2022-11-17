Brazen Fair Lawn Home Invaders Tie Up Resident, Trigger Massive Manhunt

SEE ANYTHING? Intruders tied up a Fair Lawn resident during a brazen home invasion Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the push-in robbery, which sent the 28th Street resident to the hospital with minor injuries around 9:30 a.m. Nov. 17.

What was taken wasn't immediately determined.

Detectives and uniformed officers combed the area looking for home security video and additional witnesses after one reported seeing the robbers get into a white SUV that headed east on Route 4.

An initial report that the bandits posed as investigators from the state Division of Criminal Justice couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella was expected to formally address the incident sometime Thursday.

ANYONE who might have seen the robbers, or has images of them or their vehicle on security video, is asked to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office: (201) 646-2300.

