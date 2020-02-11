Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Apparent Medical Episode Precedes Crash Into Glen Rock Home

Jerry DeMarco
Lincoln Avenue coming from Van Winkle Avenue in Glen Rock.
Lincoln Avenue coming from Van Winkle Avenue in Glen Rock.

The results of a medical exam will determine whether summonses are in store for a Glen Rock driver whose car barreled across a sidewalk and lawn and into another borough resident’s house, authorities said.

The crash occurred on Lincoln Avenue, directly across from Van Winkle Avenue, after the 62-year-old driver appeared to suffer some type of medical emergency just after 11 a.m. Sunday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The motorist, who seemed “pretty out of it,” drove off the property and continued a short distance onto Van Winkle Avenue, Ackermann said.

Police recovered the vehicle before having it towed, the chief said.

A family member took the driver for medical aid, he said, adding that the house didn’t sustain any structural damage.

Borough firefighters joined police at the scene.

The investigation was continuing, Ackermann said.

