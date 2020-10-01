Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock
Return to your home site

Menu

Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: FBI Smashes Jersey Shore Gun-Running Ring: Fugitive Brothers Still At Large
News

$1 Million Settlement Collected By Fair Lawn Driver Rear-Ended Stopping For Pedestrian

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps
Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps Photo Credit: Jon Ryan

A Fair Lawn driver collected a $1 million settlement for a rear-end crash that his attorney said forced him to change jobs.

Gjon Lahu, 35, stopped to let a pedestrian cross Fair Lawn Avenue in September 2017 when his vehicle was struck from behind.

Lahu was seriously injured and required physical therapy, chiropractic treatment, epidural injections and other surgery as a result, his attorney, Mark McBratney of Siegel Law in Ridgewood, told NJLaw.com.

Lahu, who was an auto mechanic at the time, had to take a less-strenuous job as a school custodian because of his injuries, McBratney said.

Lahu sued the FDU student from Fair Lawn who was driving the vehicle that hit him, as well as her father, who owned it.

They countered that Lahu’s injuries were “degenerative and pre-existing,” according to McBratney.

Both sides settled in August, the attorney said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Fair Lawn-Glen Rock Daily Voice!

Serves Fair Lawn & Glen Rock

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.