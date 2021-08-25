‘You Have To Be Dedicated:’ Bergen County Native Hits It Big In Crypto, Opens Smoke Shop At 24

A Bergen County man who hit it big in a cryptocurrency investment and opened a smoke shop at the age of 24 says dedication is the key for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Generoso Lombardo graduated from Westwood High School in 2015 before attending Bergen Community College for three years and transferring to Montclair State University, where he studied business administration, he told Daily Voice.

While Lombardo didn’t immediately know the specifics, he knew he wanted to own some type of business.

Meanwhile, his side job kept him busy — and motivated — in between classes.

“I got really motivated when I went to Montclair,” Lombardo said. “All the time while I was in school I decided to work at a pizzeria.”

Lombardo delivered pizzas for about seven years while thinking about his future and saving his extra money to make investments — specifically, in Dogecoin, he said.

“I bought Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that ended up blowing up and really going up,” said Lombardo. “So with all my money that I earned from that, I was able to start my own business.”

Glen Rock Smoke Shop officially opened Tuesday at 198 Rock Rd.

A grand opening is set for Saturday, Sept. 4, Lombardo said.

Lombardo, who now lives in Washington Township, wants to disprove the notion that starting a business is an incredibly difficult endeavor.

“My main point here is that a lot of people say starting a business is hard or difficult, and honestly, it’s not that hard, you just have to be dedicated,” he said. “Definitely, dedication is one of the top necessities to own your own business and excel.”

Meanwhile, Lombardo urges aspiring business owners to stay dedicated and ready to take risks.

“Don’t be afraid of risk,” he said. “The only way you can get rewarded honestly is if you take some sort of risk.”

Glen Rock Smoke Shop is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

