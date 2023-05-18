Knife-Wielding Woman Slashes Man At Fair Lawn Restaurant, Flees With Boy, 4

The assailant tried to flee the Craftsman restaurant but was nabbed by Fair Lawn police a few blocks away.

The victim held a gauze pad to his bleeding arm while talking with police. He eventually got into a Fair Lawn ambulance and was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

A police officer talked with the boy, who was in the back seat of the woman's Volkswagen Passat, getting him to smile and laugh.

The youngster eventually was secured in a car seat and brought to police headquarters to be reunited with his father.

The woman told police that she'd tossed the knife out the window, responders at the scene said. Following what became a futile search, they discovered the knife in the trunk.

Citywide Towing impounded the Passat.

No individual identifications were made because the investigation was in its initial stages.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this report.

******

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.