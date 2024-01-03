Gotcha! 3rd Arrest Made In Probe Of NY State Theft Ring That Hit Bottle King: Glen Rock PD

There will be more, they said.

Adriane Byrd, of Newburg, NY, is part of a group that targeted various borough merchants, Glen Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Detective Lucas Doney charged Byrd with shoplifting as part of an organized retail theft enterprise following the Aug. 7, 2023 heist at the Bottle King on Prospect Street, the chief said.

Detective Sgt. James Calaski and Sgt. Greg Carter previously nabbed Miata Mitchell, 26, of Poughkeepsie, Ackermann said.

Before that, he said, Calaski and Doney made Latifah Smith, 33, of Newburgh, the first suspect to become a defendant in the case after Newburgh police picked her up.

All three were subsequently released under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

More arrests are expected, the chief said.

