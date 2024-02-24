Firefighters Douse Fierce Fair Lawn House Blaze

The two-alarm blaze ignited at the front of the nearly century-old wood-frame house on 5th Street off Morlot Avenue shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

It was going intensely, with power lines falling, when firefighters arrived.

They had water issues at one point but still got the blaze knocked down within an hour.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Saddle Brook and Elmwood Park at the scene, with their colleagues Garfield, Glen Rock and Hawthorne providing coverage.

The American Red Cross was among the responders, as was a PSE&G crew that tended to the downed utility wires and a local animal control officer.

A building official was summoned to condemn the building, responders said.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this report.

