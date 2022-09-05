'Breaking Bad' Stars Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul Stopping By NJ Liquor Store

"Breaking Bad" co-stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston will be dropping by a North Jersey liquor store next week.

The duo will be promoting their award-winning Dos Hombres Mezcal at the Glen Rock Bottle King on Tuesday, May 17 from 10:15 to 11 for a bottle signing.

A unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand selected from a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico, Dos Hombres has been a customer favorite since the brand's launch in 2019.

Bottles for the signing will be available to purchase at Glen Rock Bottle King the day of the event.

