Driver Seriously Injured In Route 208 Crash

A motorist was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when his sedan slammed head-on into a utility pole on Route 208.

Citywide Towing removed the wreck on Route 208 at Harristown Road in Glen Rock on Thursday, Aug. 31.
Jerry DeMarco
The airbags in his older-model Volkswagen Jetta deployed in the crash at Harristown Road off the northbound highway in Glen Rock shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

Members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

Police, meanwhile, doused a small engine fire with an extinguisher.

Citywide Towing removed the wreck.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

