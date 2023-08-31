Driver Seriously Injured In Route 208 Crash

The airbags in his older-model Volkswagen Jetta deployed in the crash at Harristown Road off the northbound highway in Glen Rock shortly after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

Members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

Police, meanwhile, doused a small engine fire with an extinguisher.

Citywide Towing removed the wreck.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fair Lawn-Glen Rock and receive free news updates.